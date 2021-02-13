Southern California Is Origin of New COVID-19 Variant

By

A new variant of COVID-19 found in Southern California is coursing across the United States and around the world, a new study finds.

The variant — called CAL.20C — was first found in July in Los Angeles County. It reappeared in Southern California in October, then spread in November and December, with a regional surge in coronavirus cases.

The variant now makes up nearly half of COVID-19 cases in Southern California.

It’s not clear whether CAL.20C might be more lethal than current coronavirus variants, or whether it might resist current vaccines. New research is underway Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles to help answer those questions. …

