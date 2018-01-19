State closer to downsizing Delta tunnels project

By

California officials have moved closer to scaling back the troubled Delta tunnels project, officially notifying potential construction contractors that they’re considering limiting the project to one tunnel.

In a memo to engineering firms and other contract bidders last Friday, the Department of Water Resources said it is considering building the tunnels project in phases, with the first phase consisting of “one main tunnel instead of two.”

Gov. Jerry Brown’s administration has been floating the idea of a downsized tunnels proposal since October, when funding problems became increasingly evident. Major farm irrigator Westlands Water District refused to help pay for the $17.1 billion project. Then the Santa Clara Valley Water District said it would only consider investing in a lower-cost, phased-in project that starts with a single tunnel.

Click here to read the full article from the Sacramento Bee