State eases rules on sale of drinks to go

More California establishments are now allowed to sell alcoholic beverages to go, after the state temporarily relaxed another rule in a bid to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bars, wineries, distilleries and breweries that don’t have their own kitchens can sell alcoholic drinks to go, as long as they partner with a meal provider to offer the drinks with food, the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control announced Friday night. Drinks must be sold in sealed containers.

“We know businesses have suffered as they continue fighting to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Jacob Appelsmith, the department’s director, said in a statement. “We have heard directly from these businesses that the notices of regulatory relief can give them a boost and help bring more people back to work.”

The move comes after the department on March 19 relaxed rules to allow businesses that operate kitchens to sell alcoholic drinks and cocktails to go in conjunction with meals. …

