State of California declares coffee’s cancer risk insignificant

In news that’s sure to perk up coffee lovers, the state of California has officially declared that your morning jolt of java does not pose a “significant” cancer risk.

The rule means coffee won’t have to carry ominous warnings that the beverage may be bad for you, as AP reported. The state took the unusual move after a Los Angeles judge found Starbucks Corp. and other companies failed to show that benefits from drinking coffee outweighed risks from a byproduct of the roasting process. That ruling could have forced the industry to develop a process to remove the chemical from beans or grounds or warn consumers about the risk of cancer. The industry was also facing potentially huge civil penalties.

The chemical in question, acrylamide, is on a list that California says causes cancer, though other groups classify it as a “probable” carcinogen.

The Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment concluded there was no significant risk after the World Health Organization reviewed more than 1,000 studies and found inadequate evidence that coffee causes cancer. …

