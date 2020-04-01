State prisons to release 3,500 inmates early because of coronavirus threat

By

California’s prison system will release an estimated 3,500 inmates early to keep the novel coronavirus from spreading behind bars, state officials announced Tuesday.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said the first batch of nonviolent prisoners will be released to parole up to 30 days early, while the next group will be released up to 60 days early. Ineligible for early release are violent offenders, sex offenders and those serving time for domestic violence.

“We do not take these new measures lightly. Our first commitment at CDCR is ensuring safety — of our staff, of the incarcerated population, of others inside our institutions, and of the community at large,” said Ralph Diaz, secretary of the corrections agency. “However, in the face of a global pandemic, we must consider the risk of COVID-19 infection as a grave threat to safety, too.”

State officials assured all victim notification requirements will be met. …

