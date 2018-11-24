Stay away from romaine. A third of those infected in U.S. outbreak are in L.A. County

The advice is particularly urgent in Los Angeles County. According to local health officials, nine of the 32 E. coli cases diagnosed in the U.S. since October have been in L.A. County. There have been 10 cases total in California.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still searching for the cause of the outbreak. The L.A. County Department of Public Health is “working closely with CDC to investigate any possible connection between cases,” according to a statement from the county health department.
Eight months ago, another outbreak of E. coli linked to romaine lettuce infected hundreds and killed five people. Officials believe that outbreak was caused by contaminated lettuce grown in Yuma, Ariz. …
Tell the field workers to take their breaks and use the porta-potties, not hang one in the fields, and tell their plantation masters to give them their mandated breaks, and encourage them to use the facilities, first world style…