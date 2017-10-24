You are here: Home / Trending News / Supreme Court drops Hawaii Challenge to Travel Ban Case

Supreme Court drops Hawaii Challenge to Travel Ban Case

October 24, 2017 By James V. Lacy 1 Comment

From Washington Times:

The Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday dismissing Hawaii’s challenge to President Trump’s refugee policy, as encapsulated in his earlier “extreme vetting” executive order, saying the case is moot because the 120-refugee pause has now expired.

The justices acted on the same day that the 120 period expired.

Mr. Trump is expected to announce an updated policy later Tuesday.

US Vice President Mike Pence (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R) applaud as US President Donald J. Trump (C) arrives to deliver his first address to a joint session of Congress from the floor of the House of Representatives in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2017. / AFP / POOL / JIM LO SCALZO (Photo credit should read JIM LO SCALZO/AFP/Getty Images)

“Because those provisions of the Order have ‘expired by [their] own terms,’ the appeal no longer presents a ‘live case or controversy,’” the justices said.

