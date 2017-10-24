Supreme Court drops Hawaii Challenge to Travel Ban Case

By

From Washington Times:

The Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday dismissing Hawaii’s challenge to President Trump’s refugee policy, as encapsulated in his earlier “extreme vetting” executive order, saying the case is moot because the 120-refugee pause has now expired.

The justices acted on the same day that the 120 period expired.

Mr. Trump is expected to announce an updated policy later Tuesday.

“Because those provisions of the Order have ‘expired by [their] own terms,’ the appeal no longer presents a ‘live case or controversy,’” the justices said.