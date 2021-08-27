Supreme Court Halts Biden Eviction Moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday halted the Biden administration’s eviction moratorium, holding that it was “virtually certain” that the landlords who claimed the centers for Disease Control exceeded its legal authority would win.
The victory of the property owners was expected. The CDC’s argument that it could unilaterally impose a nationwide moritorium in any place with high levels of covid infections was almost completely ungrounded in law.
In the lower courts, a federal district judge in Washington, DC, rejected a bid from a group of landlords to block the Biden administration’s renewed eviction moratorium. U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich, a Trump appointee, had ruled against the Centers for Disease Control’s earlier ban on evictions, but her ruling was overturned by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. In Friday’s ruling, she said she was bound by the Appeals Court decision.
Judge Friedrich wrote that absent the D.C. Circuit’s judgment, she would have also overturned the renewed moratorium. …
than it OK, as befuddled Biden clearly stated he did not care about the Constitution of rule of law.
He crewed the Afghan issue, has hammered the working poor and middle class, and has outright Communist Supporters in government.
Don’t let me get on the Political Correctness of his black general who prefers political correctness over practical military policies and action.
You voted for him I did not.
You have a chance in a year to stop this madness and Muslim a## Kissers.
You made a massive mistake. Change it and close the borders.
Instead of saying landlords could be stiffed, the CDC should have said that the rents MUST be paid. Either by the federal gov’t, the state gov’ts or by local gov’ts.
That would be more fair.
Actually, of course those government bodies would rise up and demand that the CDC shut up. Because the CDC is not elected and has no power to tax.