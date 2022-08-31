Teen killed in Shootout Near Hollywood Walk of Fame

By

A teenager is dead following a shootout along Hollywood’s Walk of Fame overnight.

The victim was shot just after 1 a.m. on Hollywood Boulevard.

Preliminary information reveals it appears that a group of men – at least one armed with a gun – tried robbing another group of men, leading to a shootout with multiple people shooting at each other.

Witnesses said they heard about 10 gunshots.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died, officials said. He was shot multiple times.

At least four suspects were seen running from the scene, including at least one that had been with the victim.

It’s unclear if this was an attempted robbery, or if the men got into some type of argument that led to the shootout.

Click here to read the full article at FoxNews