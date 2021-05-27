Ten dead, Including Gunman, In San Jose Rail Yard Mass Shooting

By

In California’s largest mass shooting this year, a gunman opened fire at a San Jose light rail yard Wednesday morning, killing nine people and dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.

The gunman set his house on fire before he drove to a Valley Transportation Authority union meeting and began shooting, law enforcement sources said. Officials said the victims were shot in two different buildings.

The shooter was identified by sources as Samuel Cassidy, 57, a maintenance worker at the VTA.

At a news briefing Wednesday afternoon, Gov. Gavin Newsom said there is a “sameness and a numbness to these incidents,” after meeting with family members of the victims, and asked when the shootings will stop. …

