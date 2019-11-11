The Complex Web of New Voting Laws

By

You might have heard by now that San Diego County’s attempt to deal with a new state law allowing same-day voter registration caused a great deal of drama.

That law, SB 72, requires county elections officials to offer conditional voter registration and provisional voting (same day registration) at all polling places.

San Diego County’s top elections official, Registrar of Voters Michael Vu, urged the county to open four satellite centers to help accommodate a possible surge in same-day voter registration – and to approve spending a good deal of money to make it happen.

After some arguing, bureaucratic maneuvering and outright lies about the voting process, the board approved the expense. …

