The January 6th Omission

By

As I write this, exactly one week after the commemoration of the January 6th “Insurrection,” I’d like to offer another perspective, as unbiased as one can, about the veracity of the narrative of this infamous day. I believe this essay will show, undeniably, how our “news” has carefully woven an “event tapestry,” with threads of fiction and misconception, crisscrossing with threads of fact, I’d like to unravel, so to speak, the mainstream narrative with the followimg five observations. Fake News by Omission It’s stunning to me how the media can change a narrative by not including something as much as by including something. Case in point: the “lessening of events.” Both President Biden and VP Harris snugly opined that January 6th goes down in history with two other events: 911 and Pearl harbor. Wow! I almost could not believe my ears when I heard that, which I believe angered most of America as well. My gut reaction was, “You’re comparing it to what?? You have to be kidding me Joe–.” I don’t have to go into the enormity of the horrors of 9/11 or Pearl harbor to demonstrate that January 6th is simply not comparable in scope. When we inflate certain events for political gain, there’s often unintended consequences of lessening the horrors of other truly terrible events. Not to mention, I can think of other days which saw incredibly more chaos, death, and destruction than January 6th: the bloodiest day of our civil war at Antietam, the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City, the burning down of the entire area called Black Wall Street in Omaha, Nebraska in 1921, which saw upwards of 200 African Americans murdered, and so on. Would I be wrong to say that the president and vice president may need a history lesson? A Mission…of Omission? Amazingly, the media sometimes left out the fact that President Trump said to “…peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard” during his speech on January 6th. In fact, something that hurt the creditability of the impeachment trial was that the “peacefully and patriotically” line was totally left out of the video shown to Congress. Instead, the video shows Mr. Trump saying, “We’re going to walk down and I’ll be there with you. We’re going to walk down…to the Capitol.” Right after, it cuts to another scene showing someone in the crowd shouting, “Let’s take the Capitol!” Good job, investigation team..

Listen to Your “Elder” I’d like to give the talk show host, Larry Elder, credit for mentioning for mentioning the following “deep thought.” If the Dem Party thinks it’s vital to have an exhaustive “January 6th” investigation to find out who, what, and where was the cause of this insurrection, then WHY did they impeach Donald Trump for being responsible for it, as if it was already an open-and-shut, “LOCK HIM UP” case? I think the value of the instrument of impeachment was also minimized in future importance by having this investigation after it, instead of before. A Call to Arms If you watch or read the mainstream news about January 6th, you will occasionally hear about an “armed insurrection.” This is another kind of “fake news” by omission. If you consider flagpoles and fire extinguishers as arms, then yes, the riot was an armed event. But, of course, the inference refers to firearms, of which nobody had in the Capitol that day, except for law enforcement. Leaving out what kind of “arms” in the story…really affects the story. Also, what about “all the deaths” that day? The only death, sadly, that day, was one of the rioters, tragically a patriotic female Air Force veteran. Conversely, the BLM riots (aka the Woke Riots) saw an estimate of 25 people murdered, including people of color. The Long Arm of the Law I’d lastly like to draw the stark contrast between the general progressive attitude toward law enforcement nearly all year round, juxtaposed with their view of law enforcement on January 6th. Typically, as of the past few years, law enforcement is scolded by progressives through defunding, abolishing, blaming, scapegoating, etc. However, with the January 6th observation earlier this month, it was pleasantly amazing how “the Left” showed nothing but praise, thankfulness, solidarity, and good wishes to the Capitol police. (Note: Let me be absolutely clear that I’m not saying all progressives are against law enforcement, but rather speaking in general terms.) The mainstream media also repeatedly spoke with great empathy about how some Capitol officers were maimed, kicked, punched, maced, and so on. However, concerning the hundreds of police injured during the 2020 Riots (a total of 574 riots), the level of sentiment shown by “the Left” was not the same. Equity was lacking. I’d like to end by wishing good vibes for the future of this country, that we will somehow find the peace, unity, and civility it deserves. May we all seek to be more united…in these, the United States.