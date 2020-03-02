The No. 1 Bay Area Neighborhood for Political Donations May Surprise You

By

Bay Area residents have poured more than $28 million into the top Democratic presidential campaigns, with much of the money coming from the young, politically progressive neighborhoods of San Francisco, a Chronicle survey finds.

A look at the contributions coming from each of the region’s 400-plus ZIP codes from 2017 through 2019 found that places supporting progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren look very different from those backing more moderate candidates like former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Pete Buttigieg, a centrist and the first openly gay candidate to make a serious run for president, showed strength in a variety of neighborhoods, while billionaire businessman Tom Steyer found only limited support, despite having roots in the Bay Area. …

