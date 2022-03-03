There’s A New Coalition In S.F. Trying To Reduce Homelessness. Can It Work?

By

A coalition of more than 30 nonprofit organizations and businesses will launch an effort Wednesday to create housing and shelter projects in San Francisco stocked with drug rehab and other services to help homeless people get off the streets.

The alliance joins a growing number of efforts launched in recent years to reduce homelessness, and comes as the city faces dueling housing and addiction crises and growing frustration over what to do about them.

The coalition, called Urban Vision Alliance, is beginning its push by providing financing and planning support to the Salvation Army as it adds 1,500 beds over the next several years where unhoused people can get stabilized before being routed into permanent housing.

The Salvation Army’s expansion will emphasize transitional housing, particularly for those struggling with substance abuse, so they are clean and sober and employed before moving into homes of their own. This model is geared more toward abstinence from all drugs and medication rather than the more common harm-reduction model used in San Francisco, which aims to quickly place people in permanent supportive housing, where counseling services are on site and residents can undergo drug treatment at their own pace.

This “housing first” approach has long been the accepted standard around the Bay Area.

But with the housing crunch worsening in recent years, there’s been more openness to cheaper transitional housing, which means giving unhoused people temporary places to live while they work on their problems. There’s also been discussion in San Francisco of adding more abstinence-based rehab approaches, despite studies showing they have a greater failure rate than harm reduction, with the idea that all techniques should be available as the city confronts a deadly opioid crisis.

By connecting private, public and nonprofit organizations that might not otherwise team up, the people behind the Urban Vision Alliance coalition think they can generate new strategies to combat all types of homelessness and raise the money to finance a wide range of programs.

“We think we need all approaches including emergency shelter, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, affordable housing,” said the organization’s CEO Gabriel Baldinucci. “We also think we need different forms of treatment that range from harm reduction for some to abstinence for others. It’s based on the individual needs of a person.

“This all about building a diverse coalition of organizations that can expand different housing types and different program types.”