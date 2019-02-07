Thousands can’t get licenses after paying DMV early

By

Bogged down by long customer wait times, California’s Department of Motor last fall tried to ease the pressure in its offices by sending license renewal notices much earlier than usual.

It backfired.

The DMV sent renewal notices to Californians 120 to 150 days before their licenses were scheduled to expire. But the department’s technology could only accept payments 115 days before a license’s expiration.

As a result, thousands of customers across the state who immediately paid online or by mail for their renewals are now in limbo, waiting for a card that may never arrive in the mail. Some have not gotten their money back. …

Click here to read the full article from the Sacramento Bee