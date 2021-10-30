Three California Towns Transformed by Wildfire: One Rebuilding, One in Ruins, One Threatened

By

GREENVILLE, Plumas County — Almost nothing recognizable remains of the three-bedroom house where Carey Russell once played with his two young children in this Sierra Nevada town.

The cinder block foundation is heaped with ash and twisted metal, its rectangular frame only a suggestion of the structure it once supported. The backyard, where Russell barbecued ribs and tri-tip, is a sea of rubble.

Russell had cherished living in his neighborhood right along Highway 89, which becomes Crescent Street as it passes through the tiny town of Greenville. His younger son and daughter, 7 and 9, lived down the street with their mother, his ex-wife. Their front doors were 150 steps apart.

Fighting back tears as he returned recently to Crescent Street for the first time since the behemoth Dixie Fire barreled through in August, Russell, 49, kicked over ashen piles in the ruins. He was hoping to find the American flag that flew over the Pentagon when he retired from the Navy in 2012, after more than 20 years of service. But after a few tense minutes, he gave up the search.

