Three Charged in EDD Fraud That Used Names of Inmates

Federal prosecutors have charged three Inland Empire women in separate schemes in which they allegedly received COVID-related unemployment benefits using the names of California inmates. The women, who allegedly raked in a combined $1.2 million, are said to have falsely made claims under the names of inmates they said were unemployed due to the pandemic.

Sequoia Edwards, 35, of Moreno Valley; Mireya Ramos, 42, of Colton; and Paris Thomas, 33, of San Bernardino, are charged in separate criminal complaints. Each faces two counts: fraud in connection with gathering benefits and wire fraud, authorities said.

The women are part of a rash of pandemic-related unemployment fraud schemes that have occurred around the state in the past year, with at least $810 million in benefit claims improperly filed in the names of California prison inmates, authorities said. Investigators say overall losses from the fraud will top $11 billion. …

