Tim Draper says he has signatures needed for third try to break up California

Billionaire venture investor Tim Draper on Thursday said he has the signatures he needs to put his initiative to break up California into three states before the state’s voters.
Draper said in a press release that he has gathered about 600,000 signatures for his “Cal 3” initiative that would divide the country’s most populous state into three new ones: Northern California, Southern California and California.
Los Angeles would be in the new California. The farmland and forested areas, along with San Francisco and the Silicon Valley technology hub, would be turned into the two other states.
The signatures on the Cal 3 petition have yet to be certified, so it isn’t officially on the ballot yet.
This is Draper third attempt to split California into multiple states: His earlier efforts to split the state into six new ones failed in 2014 and 2016. …
