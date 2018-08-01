You are here: Home / Trending News / Travis Allen backs John Cox for CA governor

August 1, 2018 By Joe Garofoli 1 Comment

Nearly two months after he finished a distant fourth in the California gubernatorial primary, Assemblyman Travis Allen endorsed his fellow Republican John Cox for governor.

It wasn’t exactly a flowery endorsement or even one delivered in person, as Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa did in bestowing his endorsement on primary winner Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom days after the election. Instead, Allen tweeted his endorsement, mentioning his own upcoming “Take Back California” statewide rally tour just as prominently as he did Cox.

“It’s time we put the Primary past us and UNITE to WIN IN NOVEMBER,” Allen, R-Huntington Beach (Orange County), wrote Sunday on Twitter. “Today, I’m officially endorsing Republican nominee JOHN COX and announcing the TAKE BACK CALIFORNIA Tour to Organize CA Conservatives. Join TODAY, and together let’s TAKE BACK CALIFORNIA!!”

Cox accepted the endorsement — via Twitter — saying, “Travis was a great competitor that cares about the millions of Californians forgotten by the Sacramento political class.”

