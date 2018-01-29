Travis Allen Trounces His Republican Opponents In Fundraising

By

Republican Travis Allen announced that between July 1, 2017 and Dec. 31, 2017, his campaign for Governor of California raised $368,826.85 from 3,096 individual contributors. Compared to his nearest Republican opponent, John Cox, the Allen campaign raised 21% more and had 230 more donors in the period.

Travis Allen’s campaign for Governor has now received donations from more supporters than any Republican candidate for Governor.

These numbers continue the good news for the Allen campaign. The most recent SurveyUSA poll showed Allen beating the next two Republican candidates combined.

Additionally, in the month of January, the Allen campaign has already received the support of approximately 2,000 new contributors.