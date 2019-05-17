Trump administration cancels $929 million in California high speed rail funds

The Trump administration said on Thursday it was formally cancelling $929 million in previously awarded funding for California’s high-speed rail program after rejecting an appeal by the state.
The U.S. railway regulator, the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), said on Thursday it had canceled the funding awarded in a 2010 agreement after it said the state had “repeatedly failed to comply” and “failed to make reasonable progress on the project.”
In a statement, the FRA said it was still considering “all options” on seeking the return of $2.5 billion in federal funds the state has already received. …
Our roads are disgusting, homeless are everywhere crapping on our sidewalks,needles are strewn all over our streets and parks. Gas prices as with everything else are taxed beyond affordability and they continue to steal our( we the people’s money) for this garbage ridiculous train to nowhere. You can fly across this state in an hour. But they want us to take a train that takes 5 hours. We Californians need to WAKE THE HELL UP. We are living in a socialist state run by dictators and it’s enough. ENOUGH ENOUGH ENOUGH!!!!
I AGREE WITH EVERYTHING YOU SAID!!!
Governor Backtrack finding out that there is a higher power.
A message for Gain Newsom—–AAAAAHHHHAAAAHHHHAAAHHHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA
excuse me , Gavin
I need not comment Kristi covered my words pretty explicitly with maybe a few less expicitives.
Thank GOD these funds are stopped! This state is controlled by those who REFUSE TO BE ACCOUNTABLE! Driving up the taxes is what dictators do. They hate taking RESPONSIBILITY AND TRYING TO ACCOMPLISH that which is good for the people. Rather than doing a top job they are mediocre and DO NOT LISTEN THUS making the act of scamming out our taxes easy because they deny our just causes for all the failures in this once golden state 🙁
I LOVE IT!!!
Bring the SOB”s to heel, PresidentTrump!!!
They aren’t going to be so ballsy with their finances cut out from underneath them, now are they???
Yay, Kristi!!!
I think $718,000,000 per mile is too much. It’s time someone pulls the plug on your “high-speed” railroad. The people between Bakersfield and Fresno did not vote for the Los Angeles/San Francisco pipe dream.