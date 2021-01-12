Trump allies in Congress accused of violating oaths

By

Before they take office, elected officials swear to uphold the U.S. Constitution. But what happens when they are accused of doing the opposite?

As some Republicans continued to back President Trump’s doomed effort to overturn the election, critics — including President-elect Joe Biden — accused them of violating their oaths and instead pledging allegiance to Trump.

The oaths, which rarely attract much attention, have become a common subject in the final days of the Trump presidency, invoked by members of both parties as they met Wednesday to affirm Biden’s win and a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“They also swore on a Bible to uphold the Constitution, and that’s where they really are stepping outside and being in dereliction of duty,” said former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman, a Republican who served as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency during the George W. Bush administration. “They swore to uphold the Constitution against all our enemies, foreign or domestic, and they are ignoring that.” …

