Trump applauds Orange County on fight against sanctuary laws

President Trump on Wednesday cheered a decision by officials in Orange County, Calif., to join a federal lawsuit seeking to block California’s so-called sanctuary laws.
“My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California’s illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies,” Trump tweeted.
“California’s Sanctuary laws release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders,” he added.
My Administration stands in solidarity with the brave citizens in Orange County defending their rights against California's illegal and unconstitutional Sanctuary policies. California's Sanctuary laws….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
….release known dangerous criminals into communities across the State. All citizens have the right to be protected by Federal law and strong borders.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018
The president’s tweets came a day after the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted to join a Justice Department lawsuit that seeks to block California state laws that Trump administration officials say prevents local law enforcement from cooperating with federal immigration agents. …
This law was NOT a vote of the people of California. It was the sun baked brains of our current legislature save a few………. I say to them justify the actions FOR Californians, especially to those that lost loved ones from Ca Law to not work with local and federal authorities. Makes no sense, unless another way to secure votes in their eyes.
I will NOT vote for anyone in our legislature that supports this, or voted for this legislation that states we are a sanctuary state.
Ditto the “un-elected Puppet Attorney General.” He is a joke……….bought and paid for the moonbeam………..
2nd comment. Fact is, Orange County is setting the stage for war. Regardless of what county you live in, CALL or WRITE your local Supervisor and ASK is he/she For or Against Sanctuary State Status, and IF they would support a resolution to make this a public issue with the elections just around the corner. Who would you vote for in a sitting Supervisor said to you “I support the Sanctuary State.” I think EVERY County, all 58, should have public and open discussion at this level…….