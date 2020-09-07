Trump calls John Bolton a ‘jerk,’ blasts Kim Jong Un account

By

President Trump called John Bolton a “jerk” Monday, saying the former White House national security adviser made the mistake of taking literally his description of exchanging “love letters” with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

“Just heard that Wacko John Bolton was talking of the fact that I discussed ‘love letters from Kim Jong Un’ as though I viewed them as just that. Obviously, was just being sarcastic,” Trump said on Twitter. “Bolton was such a jerk!”

Bolton wrote a scathing memoir — “The Room Where It Happened” — about his time in the White House that accused Trump of cozying up to dictators and described the president as being out of his league when dealing with foreign leaders. …

Click here to read the full article from the NY Post