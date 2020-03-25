Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

March 25, 2020 By Andrew Taylor, Lisa Mascaro and Jonathan Lemire 4 Comments

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.

Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. It still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language. …

Click here to read the full article from the Associated Press.

  1. Donald J says
    March 25, 2020 at 9:32 am

    California Political Review was entirely unable to read or comment yesterday. Every article was “error code 404”. Captcha not showing.

  2. John says
    March 25, 2020 at 10:24 am

    and how much pork or add ons were in this bill

  3. Damocles says
    March 25, 2020 at 12:41 pm

    PANDEMIC ? I looked up the flu death and sickness stats for 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 and found that less numbers of people ( depending on the source with a 20% variation ) have died this year from flu of any kind that this year. So , my question is , WHY is the World suddenly shut down over this flu , a flu no worse than any other year ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Best stay awake pilgrims , this is just the start of the ride.
    From The Sword Of —–

