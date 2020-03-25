Trump, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

The White House and Senate leaders of both parties announced agreement early Wednesday on unprecedented emergency legislation to rush sweeping aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.
The urgently needed pandemic response measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history and is intended as a weeks- or months-long patch for an economy spiraling into recession and a nation facing a potentially ghastly toll.
Top White House aide Eric Ueland announced the agreement in a Capitol hallway shortly after midnight, capping days of often intense haggling and mounting pressure. It still needs to be finalized in detailed legislative language. …
Click here to read the full article from the Associated Press.
Comments
the last two would open
and how much pork or add ons were in this bill
PANDEMIC ? I looked up the flu death and sickness stats for 2018-2019 and 2017-2018 and found that less numbers of people ( depending on the source with a 20% variation ) have died this year from flu of any kind that this year. So , my question is , WHY is the World suddenly shut down over this flu , a flu no worse than any other year ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? Best stay awake pilgrims , this is just the start of the ride.
