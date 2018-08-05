Trump declares California wildfires a ‘major disaster’

President Donald Trump has approved declaring the California wildfires a major disaster, the White House said on Sunday, and ordered federal aid to be provided.
His move, which will make federal funding available for the most stricken areas, comes after California governor Jerry Brown called for federal help.
It comes as the wildfires in northern California have spread to more than two-thirds the size of Los Angeles as more residents were ordered to evacuate their homes.
In a statement the White House said: “Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster. …
For a State that dislikes the administration in D.C. they are always ready to accept Federal money. In fact, they will take anyones money.
With the actions taken by Jerry Brown & the other Sacramento politicians I was under the impression California did not need the Federal government.
Wow, how the tune changed when “Moon Beam” needs money.
This Federal help should come with conditions.
Where is the pressure to perform corrective forestry in California so this does not continue to occur in California in the future on this scale?
That is what I would have liked to seen coupled with Federal “assistance.” Federal direction is direly needed.