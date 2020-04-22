Trump Orders Suspension of Applications for Green Cards

President Trump, citing the economic impact of the coronavirus shutdown, on Tuesday ordered a 60-day ban on new immigrants seeking permanent status in the United States.
The ban will cover people seeking green cards that provide permanent status, not temporary visitors. It would also not affect foreign agricultural laborers, Trump said. Although he cited the need to protect American workers, his announcement did not spell out how the order would accomplish that goal.
The administration has already sharply restricted immigration, including steps taken last month to respond to the coronavirus outbreak. White House officials have said additional actions beyond those Trump announced could affect foreign workers currently in industries that are not considered essential, but the president suggested that no such steps are imminent. …
Comments
Maybe, just maybe the emigration people will have the ability to zero in on who is and is not here with this move. Shutting it down for a period of time would give the paper flood some relief.
Have people in Ag. that can and need to square away their status? Now the officials can take the time to do it.
Maybe they can catch up on those here for the political ideology of nazi-islam. They attends mosques of war that have imams who constantly preach death to the Infidel and strike their necks.
Ramadan-Bomb-a-Thon is the time for their death strikes on USA citizens. These savages do get away with murder and a few times they get killed . Them or us! Stop the constant infiltration of these illegal savages -kill them if they don’t comply.
MY GOD THE democraps will scream TO HIGH HEAVEN. That means no new voters for this election so the democraps ARE LETTING FELONS out and getting rid of that FELON STATUS SO THEY CAN VOTE..Don’t laugh I have already seen it….THE DEMOCRAPS ARE GETTING DESPERATE.