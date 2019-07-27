Trump Prevails: Justices Clear Border Wall Funding

By

The Supreme Court on Friday handed President Trump a major victory by clearing the way for him to divert $2.5 billion from the military’s budget and use it to build an extra 100 miles of border wall in California, Arizona and New Mexico.

The justices voted 5 to 4 to lift orders by a federal judge in Oakland and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco that had barred the administration from using the Pentagon’s money to build a border wall.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and the court’s four other conservatives joined in ruling for the Trump administration. They questioned whether the Sierra Club and other plaintiffs had standing to challenge the government’s spending policy.

The court’s four liberals dissented.

Though the environmental group’s lawsuit challenging the wall will continue in lower courts, Trump can begin using the money for the wall in the meantime.

Trump celebrated the decision on Twitter. “Wow! Big VICTORY on the Wall,” he tweeted. …

