Trump receives mixed welcome in visit to California-Mexico border

By

A mix of protesters and supporters greeted President Donald Trump on Tuesday during his first visit to the California-Mexico border since taking office.

There he inspected prototypes for his promised “big, beautiful border wall.”

Hundreds of people, on both sides of the border participated in rallies – cheering, booing and waving Mexican and American flags as rows of police acted as barriers while Trump’s motorcade sped down the road.

U.S. Army veteran and Trump voter Mark Prieto, 48, shook his head as he walked past protesters.

“People are so narrow-minded,” the firefighter told AP. “Finally we have someone who is putting America first.”

Despite the Trump administration’s near-constant battles with California state officials, and the recent Department of Justice lawsuit against the state over its immigration policies, the president’s visit was, for the most part, peaceful. …

Click here to read the full article from Fox News