Trump Steps Up Attacks On FBI

President Trump on Saturday celebrated the abrupt firing of Andrew McCabe from the FBI as a “great day for Democracy” and a victory in his battle with the special counsel leading the Russia investigation that has overshadowed the White House.
But Trump’s problems with McCabe may be just beginning.
Unleashed by his Friday night dismissal, the former FBI deputy director issued a furious rebuttal — and made clear he kept contemporaneous memos that support former FBI Director James B. Comey’s claims that Trump pressed him to call off at least part of the Russia probe — accounts Trump has denied.
Brusque firings and sudden resignations have become a blood sport in the Trump era, with the president stoking the chaos with scornful tweets. Trump unceremoniously fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson with a Twitter post Tuesday, and White House officials last week warned that national security advisor H.R. McMaster is on his way out. …
