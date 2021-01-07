Trump Supporters Clash With Police in Downtown L.A.

By

As a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in support of President Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, several people were arrested in downtown Los Angeles as Trump supporters clashed with counter-protesters and police.

A crowd of about 200 gathered near Los Angeles Police Department headquarters, waving U.S. flags and chanting, “Do your job,” as officers tried to control them. Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly about 1 p.m.

One Trump supporter screamed at officers who escorted her off the steps of City Hall, yelling, “Remember there are thousands upon thousands of patriots willing to die for our freedoms. … You need to decide which side you’re on.” …

Click here to read the full article from the L.A. Times.