Trump Targets California Over Pollution From Human Waste

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is set to demand California to do a better job keeping human waste and other pollution tied to the state’s homeless residents from fouling area waterways, the latest front in a Trump administration fight with the nation’s most populous state.

The EPA on Thursday will ask California to outline its plans for tackling the problem, roughly one week after President Donald Trump complained about it following a visit to the state, according to two people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named before a formal announcement.

The planned directive falls short of Trump’s assertion that the EPA would soon issue a notice of violation to San Francisco over pollution generated by homeless people, including abandoned needles. But the administration will single out the city for failing to do enough to keep sewage out of San Francisco Bay, following repeated discharges of untreated wastewater, the people said. …

