Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

President Donald Trump announced early Friday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, upending his presidency and the 2020 race just 32 days before Election Day.

The 74-year-old president disclosed his diagnosis in a tweet at 12:54 a.m. on Friday, hours after news broke that top aide Hope Hicks had tested positive.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19," he tweeted, referencing first lady Melania Trump. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Trump’s physician, Sean Conley, said in a memo that the president and first lady were “both well“ and that Trump would continue to carry out his duties as president. Conley did not mention whether Trump was exhibiting any symptoms, but a person familiar with the situation said the president was not showing symptoms yet on Thursday. Still, Vice President Mike Pence may need to step in for some tasks if Trump is confined to the White House grounds, the person said. …

