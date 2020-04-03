Trump Victory Transitions to Virtual Events as Americans Practice Social Distancing

By

As Americans around the country practice social distancing to slow the spread of coronavirus, Trump Victory’s army of volunteers is still working to get Republicans elected up and down the ballot.

Upon President Trump’s announcement to abide by social distancing measures, Trump Victory has transitioned to 100% digital/virtual events using Zoom, Google Hangouts, and other platforms. The transition took only 24 hours and we haven’t missed a beat since going virtual.

In March, Trump Victory held a Virtual National Week of Training from the 13th-19th. During the National Week of Training, our team held hundreds of Trump Victory Leadership Initiative (TVLI) trainings in virtual settings to train volunteers on in home call applications and ways to continue to engage with voters virtually.

The Virtual National Week of Training culminated in a National Day of Action (NDOA) on Saturday, March 21st, where the team made 1.4 million total voter contacts in a single day. The National Day of Action was 100% virtual, meaning that this is the first time we’ve had 100% of calls come from the comfort of supporters’ own homes using the application Trump Talk. These calls not only highlighted the important work President Trump and his administration are doing to combat the coronavirus, but also encouraged voters to visit the CDC website to follow their guidance and stay safe.

This NDOA brought the total voter contacts cycle to date to almost 9 million – lightyears ahead of where we were in 2016 or 2018. For perspective, the number of calls made on Saturday’s NDOA alone was higher than any total week’s calls in 2018 until mid-September of 2018! This highlights the immense energy supporters have for President Trump.

Trump Victory Virtual Trainings in California and CA-25

Our Trump Victory team is going strong in California, as we have hired staff in targeted congressional districts that are leading dozens of virtual trainings with hundreds of participants – and we aren’t stopping there.

With the upcoming special election in California’s 25th Congressional District on Tuesday, May 12th, our Trump Victory team in California will be turning all their volunteer GOTV efforts to the special election.

In CA-25, we are encouraging our supporters to utilize TrumpVictory.com, which has a variety of ways to get involved, including virtual trainings and events taking place in California, and to register for Trump Talk, which allows voters to make calls from the comfort of their own home.

Trump Talk has been a key component in our successful shift to virtual events as it allows supporters to make calls from the comfort of their own home at a time when it is convenient to them, with nearly 50,000 signups on Trump Talk during the National Week of Training alone.

Our army of volunteers in CA-25 will continue to use Trump Talk to contact voters in the district with the aim of re-electing President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot.

Samantha Zager is Regional Communications Director for Trump Victory.