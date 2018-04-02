Trump’s Justice Dept. Sues California Again

By

For the second time in as many months, the U.S. Department of Justice has sued the state of California.

The DOJ filed a lawsuit against California officials Monday, claiming a state law that gives California the power to veto sales of federal land to private landholders is unconstitutional. California Senate Bill 50, which passed last year, gives the state the right to purchase any federal land the U.S. government attempts to sell to private landowners.

The DOJ complaint claims “the law discriminates against the United States and delays and otherwise obstructs conveyances of real property owned by the United States, including by creating a potential cloud on marketable title.”



