Trump’s repeat attacks on Maxine Waters’s IQ are familiar

By

Jabs between President Trump and Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) aren’t new. But Trump’s latest comments are a reminder of how often he will go out of his way to personally attack the black women who challenge him.

The liberal lawmaker has been one of the most vocal critics in Congress of the president’s policies and made comments deeming him unfit for office before he entered the White House.

But while campaigning for Rick Saccone, a Pennsylvania state legislator running for Congress, the president directed his attention toward the West Coast politician.

“Did you ever see her? Did you ever see her? ‘We will impeach him. We will impeach the president,’ ” Trump told the crowd.

” ‘It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him.’ She’s a low-IQ individual,” he added. “You can’t help it.”

Waters told the crowd at the California Democratic Convention last month that “it is time to get ready for impeachment,” based on the latest updates from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation of the relationship between the Trump campaign and Russia. …

Click here to read the full article from the Washington Post