Tuition-free college program for working Bay Area adults

East Palo Alto Mayor Lisa Gauthier always wanted to finish her bachelor’s degree, but as a single mother of three, finding the time and money to go back to school seemed impossible.

Then she found a surprising way to do it — for free.

On Thursday, Gauthier, 54, crossed the graduation stage and received her degree in business administration at the Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts. The mayor was one of 18 students in the first graduating class of a philanthropic program called Working Scholars, which gives employed Bay Area adults the chance to complete liberal arts or business degrees online at no cost. Their degrees were granted through Thomas Edison State University, an accredited public school in New Jersey.

Study.com, a Mountain View online education company, typically charges about $10,000 for a degree. But in 2017, its chief executive, Adrian Ridner, said he created Working Scholars to give back to the community and address income inequality where his company is based. Local companies — including tech giants Facebook, Google and LinkedIn — foot the bill for Bay Area residents accepted into the Working Scholars program. …

