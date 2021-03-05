TV Reporter Robbed of Camera Equipment on S.F.’s Twin Peaks

By

A reporter interviewing residents about car break-ins on Twin Peaks in San Francisco was robbed at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday, said Supervisor Rafael Mandelman.

KPIX reporter Don Ford was filming an interview on the street at Twin Peaks Boulevard and Burnett Avenue at 12:37 p.m. when a white luxury sedan pulled up and three people got out, according to police and KPIX. One was armed with a gun and demanded his camera equipment, which they took before fleeing, San Francisco police said.

“Three guys jumped out, one had a gun, put it up to my face and said, ‘We’re taking the camera,’” Ford said. “My whole thought at the moment was, ‘Let’s be calm. Let’s not get this guy excited. He’s got the gun. I don’t.’ So, you take the camera, it’s yours buddy.”

No one had been arrested in connection to this incident shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police said. The reporter was not injured, Mandelman said. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.