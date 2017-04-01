U.S. Attorney General, Sec. of Homeland Security, admonish CA Supreme Court Chief in Letter

In a a strong, joint letter to State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, U.S. Attorney General Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly strongly admonish her for a public complaint that ICE officers were “stalking” criminal illegal aliens at state courthouses.
Sessions and Kelly state that ICE agents do not “stalk,” which is a completely unrelated crime, and remind the Chief Justice that arresting a person on probable cause, such as violation of immigration laws, in a public place is well established in law. They state such activity may be justified where local agencies have closed their doors to ICE agents and decided to not cooperate with Federal officials in enforcing our nation’s immigration laws, and they further point out that the risk of injury to the public and for the arresting officers are substantially decreased when done so in an area that has already been screened for weapons, such as a courthouse lobby.
A copy of the letter can be downloaded here: http://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000015b-23c8-d874-addf-33e83a8c0001
Agreed
Moonbeam put Rose Bird on the Bench as C.J.; Ahnold did us the favor with this moron.
Will she suffer Bird’s fate?
Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye is an embarrassment to the whole judicial system in America. In fact, the whole CA Supreme Court is an embarrassment. There isn’t one of them know a damned thing about law. And they are all crooked as hell.
if the democrats had their way ICE would not be allowed in california. if the supreme court wants something to do, look at the legality of brown as attorney general in 2011 declaring himself outside of prop 140 2 term limits. prop 140 was pretty clear you can only have 2 terms unless you were in office when the law went into effect then you could finish the current term.