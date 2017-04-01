U.S. Attorney General, Sec. of Homeland Security, admonish CA Supreme Court Chief in Letter

By

In a a strong, joint letter to State Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye, U.S. Attorney General Sessions and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly strongly admonish her for a public complaint that ICE officers were “stalking” criminal illegal aliens at state courthouses.

Sessions and Kelly state that ICE agents do not “stalk,” which is a completely unrelated crime, and remind the Chief Justice that arresting a person on probable cause, such as violation of immigration laws, in a public place is well established in law. They state such activity may be justified where local agencies have closed their doors to ICE agents and decided to not cooperate with Federal officials in enforcing our nation’s immigration laws, and they further point out that the risk of injury to the public and for the arresting officers are substantially decreased when done so in an area that has already been screened for weapons, such as a courthouse lobby.

A copy of the letter can be downloaded here: http://www.politico.com/f/?id=0000015b-23c8-d874-addf-33e83a8c0001