U.S. toll may be lower than feared

Public health experts say information about the spread of the novel coronavirus through Texas and Florida in coming days could be crucial in predicting how many Americans are likely to die from the pandemic.

The apparent effects of social distancing in three major hot spots — Italy, New York and California — have given scientists hope that the final U.S. death toll could be lower than White House projections of 100,000 to 240,000, which were based on a combination of models that administration officials have not fully explained.

“I think we’re just doing much better than those numbers,” President Trump said during his daily White House briefing on Wednesday. He warned of “terrible days ahead” but said, as he has before, that there is a “light at the end of the tunnel.” …

