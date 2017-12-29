UC Regent Resigns Amidst Allegations of Sexual Harassment

By

Norman Pattiz, University of California (UC) Regent, announced his resignation Thursday amidst allegations of sexual harassment against him and growing pressure from the board who asked him to step down from his post.

According to a report by San Francisco Chronicle, in 2016, Pattiz was recorded asking actress Heather McDonald as to whether he could hold her breasts.

According to regents who are responsible for dealing with complaints of sexual misconduct pertaining to UC executives and faculty members, the board did not take any action when the recording surfaced in October 2016 because Pattiz and UC weren’t engaged in business at that moment of time.

The regents have now altered their policy where an alleged case of sexual misconduct outside the boundaries of UC can lead to an investigation, the report stated. …

Click here to read the full article from the IB Times