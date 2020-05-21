UC to freeze salaries; president and chancellors to take 10% pay cut

By

The University of California will freeze salaries for certain staff employees during the upcoming fiscal year and the school system’s leader and current chancellors will take a voluntary 10% pay cut, President Janet Napolitano said.

In a letter sent to colleagues on Monday, Napolitano said the UC system is suffering from “significant financial impacts” due to the coronavirus pandemic — including an estimated $1.2 billion in losses from mid-March through April. The majority of the losses were at UC Health, which grappled with increased costs related to COVID-19 care and a drop in revenue due to cancelled appointments and surgeries. UC also refunded about $300 million in room and board fees to students who chose to leave campus in the middle of the pandemic.

The salary freeze will apply to non-unionized employees while a freeze on salary scales will apply to non-unionized administrative staff. …

Click here to read the full article from the San Francisco Chronicle.