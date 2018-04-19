University of California union votes for strike

By

The union that says it represents more than 25,000 employees in the University of California system announced today that 97 percent of its members have voted to authorize a strike.

The union also called today on speakers invited to participate at upcoming UC graduation events to support workers by boycotting university engagements until the labor dispute is resolved. Scheduled commencement speakers include Sen. Kamala Harris, who’s due at UC Berkeley on May 12th, and Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, who’s scheduled to speak at UC San Diego on June 16th.

“With contract negotiations and post-impasse mediation procedures being exhausted after a year of bargaining, AFSCME Local 3299-represented workers at the University of California voted with 97 percent approval to authorize a system-wide strike,” according to a union announcement. “The union has also called on speakers invited to participate at upcoming UC graduation events to support workers by boycotting university engagements until the labor dispute is resolved.”

The strike authorization comes two weeks after protests of unequal treatment for working women of color at the University of California ended with 18 arrests in Los Angeles on the 50th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King Jr. The union says the protests were a direct response to the release of a study that revealed worsening income, racial, and gender disparities amongst UC’s workforce, including those working directly for UC and those working under contract. …

