University of Southern California president to step down in wake of scandal

The president of University of Southern California is resigning after criticism over the school’s handling of complaints that a campus health clinic gynecologist sexually abused his patients during pelvic exams, the school said on Friday.

C.L. Max Nikias will step down after serving as the school’s president for nearly eight years, the university’s executive committee of the board of trustees said in a statement.

“President Nikias and the Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees have agreed to begin an orderly transition and commence the process of selecting a new president,” committee chairman Rick Caruso said.

