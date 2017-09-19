US investigators reportedly wiretapped Paul Manafort before and after the election

As reported by Business Insider:

US investigators obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort before and after the election, CNN reported Monday night.

The revelation marks a potentially significant development in the ongoing probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.

Some of the information gleaned from the surveillance prompted concerns that Manafort had encouraged Russians to “help with the campaign,” CNN reported, citing three unnamed sources.

Investigators last year obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to conduct surveillance on Manafort, which continued through early 2017. …