US investigators reportedly wiretapped Paul Manafort before and after the election

As reported by Business Insider:
US investigators obtained a warrant to wiretap former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort before and after the election, CNN reported Monday night.
The revelation marks a potentially significant development in the ongoing probe into potential collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian operatives.
Some of the information gleaned from the surveillance prompted concerns that Manafort had encouraged Russians to “help with the campaign,” CNN reported, citing three unnamed sources.
Investigators last year obtained a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant to conduct surveillance on Manafort, which continued through early 2017. …
Hummmmm, but, but, but.
Obama and his minions stated they NEVER did that!
Gee the thought that politicians lie, and more importantly DEMOCRATS LIE….. maybe someone should go to jail and I am not talking about Trump people.
How about the now compromised past President Obama, and his people?