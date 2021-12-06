Violent LA Crime Wave, Jacqueline Avant Killing Result of Liberal Justice Reforms: Critics

A day after a career criminal was arrested in the fatal shooting of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant at the lavish Beverly Hills home she shared with her husband Clarence, a 90-year-old music producer inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, her family issued a statement that read in part, “Now, let justice be served.”
But in Los Angeles, where left-wing lawmakers and activists have pushed a litany of progressive reforms that help violent criminals spend less-time behind bars, justice is not only fleeting — it’s twisted, critics say.
“It’s a s–t show over here,” said LAPD Det. Jamie McBride, a director of the Los Angeles Police Protective League, a police union. “Bad guys are released quicker than we can finish the paper work, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.”
The Avants — whose daughter Nicole is a former ambassador to the Bahamas and married to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, had been living a comfortable life in their sprawling 4,000 square foot , $7 million home in the ritzy Trousdale Estates neighborhood for decades, friends said.
But the elderly couple’s quiet lives were upended at around 2:23 a.m. Wednesday when cops say career criminal Aariel Maynor broke into their home and fatally shot Jacqueline Avant, 81. Clarence Avant was home but not hurt.
The couple also employed a security guard, who was shot at by the suspect but not hit or injured in any way, according to Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook.
The Avants hired the guard to protect them from a different type of L.A intruder — fans of the recent Netflix documentary about Avant called the “Black Godfather” who were dropping by the house uninvited, he said.
Avant’s alleged killer was arrested Thursday in Jacqueline Avant’s murder after being caught in another botched robbery in nearby Hollywood in which he shot himself in the foot.
Maynor, who is currently hospitalized under armed guard, was in violation of parole at the time of his arrest and “it didn’t sound as if he was reporting to his parole agent at all,” Stainbrook said. Police say he will be charged Monday.
Comments
We can be sure that a high-profile family will receive ‘justice,’ but when it is a non-celebrity, the wheels of justice creak along at a very slow pace or fail to move at all. The criminal justice system is nothing akin to what one sees on television dramatizations.
If Gascon and his twin in San Francisco, Bourdin, fail to do their jobs for everyday crime victims, what does that say about the majority of people who bother to vote in both jurisdictions?
If the police become unwilling to arrest perpetrators, prosecutors won’t do their job, the prison system only reinforces bad behavior and the courts are more than happy to suspend prison terms on the least pretext, why bother with a criminal justice system at all? Just save the taxpayers billions of dollars in running these dysfunctional government entities.
Those who can afford to, such as Gavin Newsom and Nancy Pelosi, will hire their private security forces. The rest of us will be at the mercy of the many bad actors and actresses among us who have no moral compass as they commit crime after crime.