Vote on Impeachment Inquiry Continues Witch Hunt

The House of Representatives voted 232-196 on Thursday to approve a resolution formalizing the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The vote was nearly on party lines, with two Democrats voting against the resolution.

Trump victory spokesperson Samantha Zager argues that the vote goes to show that the impeachment witch hunt has been a sham from the beginning, and Democrats have thrown all precedent, due process and transparency out the window in their fanatical quest to take down President Trump.

“Democrats like Josh Harder, TJ Cox, Gil Cisneros, Katie Porter, Harley Rouda, and Mike Levin chose to side with Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff and the socialist squad over their constituents, and have officially committed political malpractice. Americans will remember how these Democrats chose to pursue division and investigation over progress and promises” said Zager.

Background information:

This resolution is deeply flawed and gives Democrats on the Intelligence Committee – led by Adam Schiff – ultimate power, breaking with precedent.

Before their resolution 110 Members were allowed to participate in the investigation. Now, only 22 Members will be allowed to participate, meaning hundreds of millions of Americans won’t have their Representative involved in this partisan process.

Despite Democrats’ attacks, RNC internal polling conducted weekly from 10/1 to 10/24 shows support for President Trump has increased by 3 points since Pelosi announced this charade.

In target states, voters oppose Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump from office by a 14-point margin, and 70% believe this is “all politics.”

Independent voters nationally oppose Democrats’ efforts to remove President Trump from office by a 13-point margin.