What Happens If Newsom Is Recalled?

The recall election aimed at Gov. Gavin Newsom is close enough to ponder what would happen if, in fact, he is forced out of office a few weeks hence.
He almost certainly would be succeeded by one of the Republican would-be replacements – and at the moment, conservative/libertarian radio talk show host Larry Elder is leading in the polls.
If anything, Newsom’s strategy of asking supporters not to vote for any of the 46 would-be successors heightens Elder’s chances. However, if they do vote for someone, they would likely favor the least conservative of the Republican candidates, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.
A Newsom loss and a Faulconer win would be a double dose of bad news for the state’s Democratic Party because of all the Republican candidates, he would have the best chance of winning a full term in 2022.
The model for a Faulconer governorship could be Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger, who became governor after Democrat Gray Davis was recalled in 2003. Initially, Schwarzenegger and Democratic legislators quarreled, but eventually they developed a workable rapport – much to the dismay of conservative Republicans – and Schwarzenegger easily won a full term in 2006.
Conversely, were Elder to top the field and succeed Newsom, the Capitol would be tied up in knots for more than a year as he attempted to impose his will and Democrats thwarted him at every turn. Governors have a lot of potential power, but using it depends on having a cooperative Legislature.
Newsom assumed vast authority to bend or ignore laws, when he declared an emergency to deal with COVID-19 – a performance that fueled the discontent that put his recall on the ballot. However, Newsom could do what he did only because the Legislature acceded, initially giving him a pot of money to spend as he saw fit and abandoning the Capitol for many weeks. His emergency decrees are still in effect, but the Legislature has constitutional authority to end them if it wishes. …
Comments
Saigon and the South Vietnamese fell because the Democrats (including Kerry) negotiated a private deal with Giap that prevented the guarantees Paris Accords signed by Nixon to take effect and stop them.
Kabul and Afghanistan fell because the Democrats never were willing to do the same with Trump’s promise of punishing devastation if the Taliban did what they are doing. That is once again on the Democrats.
So what does this have to do with the Slick little boy Newsom pretending to be grown up?
Simple just as the Mythology of failed religions of old the Democrats believe in a Mythological Religion called Socialism/Communism that has failed for centuries in the course of Human History.
You voted for these idiots because the castle in the sky was more inviting then reality.
You put in place the same Democrat majority Nixon dealt with and by a slim 6/1 majority is destroying the nation.
Do you honestly believe that by not kicking them out of office at this next election removing Slick and his man/child actions will change anything.
Get a backbone. Stop the fantasy mythology and vote in reality politicians. That means running Democrats and Socialist out of office.
Abraham Lincoln once said, “I see in the near future a crisis approaching that unnerves me and causes me to tremble for the safety of my country; corporation have been enthroned, an era of corruption in high places will follow and the money power of the country will endeavor to prolong its reign by working upon the prejudices of the people until the wealth is aggregated in a few hands and the Republic destroyed.”