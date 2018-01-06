When’s the last time California started a year with gas prices this high?

By

California and the rest of the nation are starting 2018 with the highest gasoline prices to begin a new year since 2014, both AAA and GasBuddy have reported.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Modesto on Thursday morning was $2.92, compared to $2.60 a year ago, according to www.modestogasprices.com, which is part of GasBuddy.

The city is well above the national average price, which was $2.50 Thursday and $2.36 this day last year. But we’re well below the state average, which was $3.12 on Thursday.

In the greater Modesto area Thursday morning, the lowest price was $2.53, offered at Costco in Turlock and the Arco station at 3936 Mitchell Road in Ceres. Modesto’s lowest price was $2.55 at Costco.

Costco warehouse stores sell their gas only to members. Modesto’s next-lowest price, available to the general public, was $2.59, at Arco stations on West Orangeburg Avenue, Yosemite Boulevard, Crows Landing Road and North Carpenter Road. …

Click here to read the full article from the Modesto Bee