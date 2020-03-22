Where in the Bay Area to Donate Masks, Other Medical Supplies to Hospitals

By

Bay Area hospitals — which are running low on masks, gowns, face shields and other protective equipment needed by health care workers to safely treat coronavirus patients — are starting to accept donations from manufacturers, companies and the public.

Valley Medical Center Foundation, which raises funds for the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center’s three hospitals and 11 clinics in the South Bay, began soliciting donations March 17 and has gotten one major contribution from IBM of 15,000 surgical masks and another from a local import company of 40,000 pairs of gloves, said the foundation’s chief operating officer, Michael Elliott.

Individuals have dropped off masks they had at home from the large fires two years ago, bringing in a couple dozen at a time, Elliott said. Painters and construction companies have also donated their stash. …

